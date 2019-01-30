1 injured in Freeborn Co. collision that involved semis

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. - One person was injured Tuesday when semis collided at the bottom of an exit ramp off Interstate-90.

The Minnesota State Patrol said 21-year-old Timothy Frazier, of Austin, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Albert Lea Medical Center when his 2003 Sterling semi truck/trailer was struck by a 2016 Freightliner semi driven by 33-year-old Daniel Hidu, of Eagan.

Authorities said the Freightliner pulled out and struck Frazier’s vehicle.