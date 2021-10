FILLMORE COUNTY, Minn. - A 29-year-old woman was hurt Thursday night in a one-vehicle crash in Fillmore County.

Azeret Celia Rios Flores, of Medford, was taken to St. Marys in Rochester for her injuries after the crash on Highway 52.

Her vehicle was northbound when she lost control and went off the road.

The crash was reported at 9:25 p.m. and happened in Chatfield Township.