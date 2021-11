OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - One person was injured Saturday following a shooting while deer hunting.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said it happened at 4:52 p.m. near County Rd. 24 and 65th St. NE in Viola Township.

The victim was accidentally shot in the leg while doing a deer drive with a group of 12 people.

Someone in the group accident shot him, and authorities said 48 shots were taken during the drive.

The victim has not been identified and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.