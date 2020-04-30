1 injured and facing charges after Olmsted County rollover crash

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 37-year-old man was injured and could face charges after a single-vehicle accident Wednesday.

Samuel Carlson, 37, was driving a 2006 Chevy Silverado in the 5500 block of County Rd. 3 NW in Kalmar Township when authorities say he drifted into the west ditch, hit a field drive before the vehicle went airborne and rolled.

Carlson was wearing a seat belt and suffered minor injuries.

Deputies found 4.28 grams of suspected methamphetamine in the vehicle. He’s facing charges of DUI and possession of a controlled substance.