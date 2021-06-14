1 injured after weekend shooting in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa - A shooting Saturday night north of the downtown area left one person with injuries.

The Mason City Police Department said it responded to 1st. And N. Madison Ave. at 10:12 p.m. after a report of shots fired.

The victim was shot in the leg and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He told officers he was walking down the street when he was shot at.

Police believe multiple shots were fired and the victim was struck one time. They are describing this as a "targeted incident" and not a random shooting.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the police.