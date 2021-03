OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 41-year-old Oronoco man was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash involving a semi early Tuesday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol said a semi and a Chevy Silverado were southbound on Highway 52 when they collided just after 6 a.m.

The driver of the Chevy, 41-year-old Bradly Dallavaell, was taken to St. Marys Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The two occupants of the semi, both in their early 20s from Dodge Center, were not injured.