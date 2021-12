MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - A 45-year-old woman was hospitalized Tuesday after a single-vehicle rollover crash in Mower County.

The Minnesota State Patrol said it happened on Highway 56 at milepost 18 just before 8 a.m. when a Ford Explorer entered the ditch and rolled.

The driver, Jessyca Leon Torres, 45, of Austin, was taken to Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Austin for non-life-threatening injuries.