OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 56-year-old Rochester man was injured Thursday in a one-vehicle crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol said Scott Jenkins was westbound on Highway 14 at 140th Ave. SE when the vehicle left the roadway.

Airbags were deployed during the crash and he was taken to St. Marys Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The state patrol said he was wearing a seat belt and alcohol was involved in the crash.