MASON CITY, Iowa - One person was injured Wednesday night in a shooting on 6th St. NW.

Mason City police said a 19-year-old male arrived at the hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound to his arm.

He was shot in the zero block of 6th St. NW just before 10 p.m.

Police said the suspect fired the gun from a vehicle when the victim and another man were in the 600 block of N. Enterprise alley.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.