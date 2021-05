CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - One person was hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash Thursday involving a semi.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at 6:08 p.m. at 210th St. and I-35.

A 2021 Freightliner was turning east on to 210th St. from the interstate ramp when it collided with a Ford Mustang.

The driver of the Mustang, Robert Paulsen, 75, of Swaledale, suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.