OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - One person was hurt during a Wednesday morning rollover on Highway 30 in Olmsted County.

The Minnesota State Patrol said it happened at 7:22 a.m. on Highway 30 and County Rd. 139.

George Rodgers, 61, of Chatfield, was driving a GMC when it entered the north ditch and it rolled.

He was taken to St. Marys Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.