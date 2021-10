DODGE COUNTY, Minn. - One person was injured Saturday night following a rollover crash on Highway 14 in Dodge County.

The Minnesota State Patrol said it happened in Mantorville Township at 260th Ave at 9:22 p.m.

A Dodge pickup driven by Blake Kroll, 27, of Kasson, was eastbound on Highway 14 when it went off the road and rolled.

He was taken to St. Marys Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities said alcohol was a factor in the crash.