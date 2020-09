FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. - One person was hospitalized after an early-morning rollover crash Monday on Interstate-90 in Freeborn County.

The Minnesota State Patrol said a Ford F-150 driven by 23-year-old Sergio Romero, of Estherville, Iowa, was driving when the vehicle left the roadway, entered the median then came back across the roadway before rolling.

A passenger, 31-year-old Hector Romero, of Johnson Creek, Wis., was taken to St. Marys Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.