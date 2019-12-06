1 injured after early-morning fire in Mower County

AUSTIN, Minn. - An early-morning fire left one person injured in Mower County.

The Austin Fire Department said it responded to 1010 Oakland Ave. W. at 1:20 a.m.

A garage that used to be the old Mayo ambulance building now occupied by the Austin HRA was on fire.

Three tenants were inside the house attached to the garage and fire officials said one injury was reported.

Fire officials said someone was staining wood and threw away the rags, which ignited the fire.