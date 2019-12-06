AUSTIN, Minn. - An early-morning fire left one person injured in Mower County.
The Austin Fire Department said it responded to 1010 Oakland Ave. W. at 1:20 a.m.
A garage that used to be the old Mayo ambulance building now occupied by the Austin HRA was on fire.
Three tenants were inside the house attached to the garage and fire officials said one injury was reported.
Fire officials said someone was staining wood and threw away the rags, which ignited the fire.
Related Content
- 1 injured after early-morning fire in Mower County
- House fire early Wednesday morning in Mower County
- 1 hospitalized after early-morning semi accident in Mower County
- Mower County man injured in Saturday morning collsion
- Two injured in Mower County crash
- Two injured after accident in Mower County
- Teen injured in Mower County auto accident
- Man injured in Mower County explosion and fire
- Mower County fugitive sentenced
- Sunday morning house fire in rural Mower county
Scroll for more content...