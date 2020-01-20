Clear
1 injured after 2-vehicle crash on I-35 in Freeborn County

A 20-year-old woman was injured after a two-vehicle crash early Monday morning on Interstate-35.

Posted: Jan 20, 2020 8:14 AM

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. - A 20-year-old woman was injured after a two-vehicle crash early Monday morning on Interstate-35.

The Minnesota State Patrol said two vehicles were northbound at milepost 6 when they collided at 1:35 a.m.

Savanna Echols, 20, of Zumbrota, was taken to the Albert Lea hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The other driver, 34-year-old Lisa Miller, of Mankato, wasn’t hurt.

