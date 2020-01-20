FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. - A 20-year-old woman was injured after a two-vehicle crash early Monday morning on Interstate-35.
The Minnesota State Patrol said two vehicles were northbound at milepost 6 when they collided at 1:35 a.m.
Savanna Echols, 20, of Zumbrota, was taken to the Albert Lea hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
The other driver, 34-year-old Lisa Miller, of Mankato, wasn’t hurt.
Related Content
- 1 injured after 2-vehicle crash on I-35 in Freeborn County
- One injured in rollover crash on I-35 in Freeborn County
- 1 injured after I-35 accident in Freeborn County
- 4 Rochester teens injured in 2-vehicle crash
- 1 injured after 2-vehicle crash Tuesday in Olmsted County
- One injured in Freeborn County crash
- Woman injured in Freeborn County crash
- Freeborn County crash injures one person
- Crash in Freeborn County Leaves Two Injured
- I-35 crash in Minnesota injures three Iowans
Scroll for more content...