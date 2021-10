OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - One person was hurt Wednesday after a two-vehicle crash in Olmsted County.

The Minnesota State Patrol said a Lincoln MKX and a Ford Escape were both northbound on Highway 63 when they collided at the intersection of 30th Ave. NE.

The driver of the Lincoln, Carrie Schroeder, 54, of Elgin, was taken to St. Marys for non-life-threatening injuries.