FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. - A two-vehicle crash Monday in Freeborn County on Highway 69 resulted in one person being hospitalized.

It happened at 5:41 p.m. when two vehicles collided at the intersection of Highway 69 and 720th Ave.

The driver of a 2006 Honda Odyssey, 31-year-old Courtney grove, of Emmons, was taken to Albert Lea Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle, Jason Isaacson, of Glenville, was not injured.