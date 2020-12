MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - A 44-year-old Spring Valley man was hurt during a one-vehicle accident Thursday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol said Michael Becker suffered non-life-threatening injuries when a truck he was driving left Highway 16 in Frankford Township and struck a tree.

He was taken to St. Marys Hospital for his injuries.

The crash was reported at 6:54 a.m.