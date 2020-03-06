1 injured, 1 in custody after early-morning Rochester stabbing

ROCHESTER, Minn. - One person was injured after being stabbed in the face Friday morning and another is in custody.
Dispatch confirmed that the person stabbed just before 4 a.m. suffered non-life threatening injures.
It happened at 9th Ave. and West Center St.
We will have more information as it becomes available.
