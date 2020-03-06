Clear

1 injured, 1 in custody after early-morning Rochester stabbing

One person was injured after being stabbed in the face Friday morning and another is in custody.

Posted: Mar 6, 2020 6:36 AM
Updated: Mar 6, 2020 6:58 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - One person was injured after being stabbed in the face Friday morning and another is in custody.

Dispatch confirmed that the person stabbed just before 4 a.m. suffered non-life threatening injures.

It happened at 9th Ave. and West Center St.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

 

