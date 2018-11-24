Clear
BREAKING NEWS: 1 in custody after report of shots fired in Mason City Full Story

1 in custody after report of shots fired in Mason City

Photo courtesy of William Reid III.

One man is in custody after a report of shots fired Saturday in the area of Kentucky Ave. and Manor Dr.

Posted: Nov. 24, 2018 12:54 PM
Updated: Nov. 24, 2018 1:02 PM

MASON CITY, Iowa - One man is in custody after a report of shots fired Saturday in the area of Kentucky Ave. and Manor Dr.
KIMT spoke with property owner William Reid III, who said he was awoken by the sounds of several gunshots and a scream.
He said he looked out a window and saw several Hispanic males having a verbal altercation.
Moments later, authorities arrested a man.
A gun was found in the property owner’s garden behind the home.
Mason City police chief Jeff Brinkley said one person is in custody and other details are still being sorted out.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 22°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 22°
Austin
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 23°
Charles City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 24°
Rochester
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 23°
Rain comes to an end tonight.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Black Friday Cleanup

Image

Mayor Brede's last tree lighting

Image

Billboard Causing Disagreement

Image

John Marshall Girls Hockey vs Hopkins/Park from Friday

Image

Local dancers aim to win three state titles

Image

Burning off Thanksgiving Dinner

Image

Gov. Dayton announces free park Friday

Image

First Black Friday without major retail store

Image

Donations accepted at Festival of Trees

Image

Stores gear up for Small Business Saturday

Community Events