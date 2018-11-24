1 in custody after report of shots fired in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa - One man is in custody after a report of shots fired Saturday in the area of Kentucky Ave. and Manor Dr.
KIMT spoke with property owner William Reid III, who said he was awoken by the sounds of several gunshots and a scream.
He said he looked out a window and saw several Hispanic males having a verbal altercation.
Moments later, authorities arrested a man.
A gun was found in the property owner’s garden behind the home.
Mason City police chief Jeff Brinkley said one person is in custody and other details are still being sorted out.
