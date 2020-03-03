Man, 60, in critical condition after vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Rochester neighborhood

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 60-year-old man is in critical condition Tuesday morning after a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash.
The crash happened at 5:43 a.m. on 7th St. NW and 6th Ave. when a vehicle traveling east struck a male who was on the street.
Authorities said the male is in critical condition and was taken to St. Marys Hospital.
The driver of the vehicle, a 60-year-old female, was not injured.
