Man, 60, in critical condition after vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Rochester neighborhood

Authorities were on the scene of a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash Tuesday, March 3, in Rochester. KIMT photo.

One man is in critical condition Tuesday morning after a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash.

Posted: Mar 3, 2020 7:24 AM
Updated: Mar 3, 2020 8:55 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 60-year-old man is in critical condition Tuesday morning after a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash.

The crash happened at 5:43 a.m. on 7th St. NW and 6th Ave. when a vehicle traveling east struck a male who was on the street.

Authorities said the male is in critical condition and was taken to St. Marys Hospital.

The driver of the vehicle, a 60-year-old female, was not injured. 

