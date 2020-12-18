Clear

1 in 5 prisoners in the US has had COVID-19, 1,700 have died

One in every five state and federal prisoners in the United States has tested positive for the coronavirus, a rate more than four times higher than the general population.

Posted: Dec 18, 2020 7:17 AM
Posted By: BETH SCHWARTZAPFEL and KATIE PARK of The Marshall Project and ANDREW DEMILLO of The Associated Press

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — One in every five state and federal prisoners in the United States has tested positive for the coronavirus, a rate more than four times higher than the general population. In some states, more than half of prisoners have been infected, according to data collected by The Associated Press and The Marshall Project.

As the pandemic enters its 10th month — and as the first Americans begin to receive a long-awaited COVID-19 vaccine — at least 275,000 prisoners have been infected, more than 1,700 have died and the spread of the virus behind bars shows no sign of slowing. New cases in prisons this week reached their highest level since testing began in the spring, far outstripping previous peaks in April and August.

“That number is a vast undercount,” said Homer Venters, the former chief medical officer at New York’s Rikers Island jail complex.

Venters has conducted more than a dozen court-ordered COVID-19 prison inspections around the country. “I still encounter prisons and jails where, when people get sick, not only are they not tested but they don’t receive care. So they get much sicker than need be,” he said.

Now the rollout of vaccines poses difficult decisions for politicians and policymakers. As the virus spreads largely unchecked behind bars, prisoners can’t social distance and are dependent on the state for their safety and well-being.

___

This story is a collaboration between The Associated Press and The Marshall Project exploring the state of the prison system in the coronavirus pandemic.

___

Donte Westmoreland, 26, was recently released from Lansing Correctional Facility in Kansas, where he caught the virus while serving time on a marijuana charge. Some 5,100 prisoners have become infected in Kansas prisons, the third-highest COVID-19 rate in the country, behind only South Dakota and Arkansas.

“It was like I was sentenced to death,” Westmoreland said.

Westmoreland lived with more than 100 virus-infected men in an open dorm, where he woke up regularly to find men sick on the floor, unable to get up on their own, he said.

“People are actually dying in front of me off of this virus,” he said. “It’s the scariest sight.” Westmoreland said he sweated it out, shivering in his bunk until, six weeks later, he finally recovered.

Half of the prisoners in Kansas have been infected with COVID-19 — eight times the rate of cases among the state’s overall population. Eleven prisoners have died, including five at the prison where Westmoreland was held. Of the three prison employees who have died in Kansas, two worked at Lansing Correctional Facility.

In Arkansas, where more than 9,700 prisoners have tested positive and 50 have died, four of every seven have had the virus, the second-highest prison infection rate in the U.S.

Among the dead was 29-year-old Derick Coley, who was serving a 20-year sentence at the Cummins Unit maximum security prison. Cece Tate, Coley’s girlfriend, said she last talked with him on April 10 when he said he was sick and showing symptoms of the virus.

“It took forever for me to get information,” she said. The prison finally told her on April 20 that Coley had tested positive for the virus. Less than two weeks later, a prison chaplain called on May 2 to tell her Coley had died.

The couple had a daughter who turned 9 in July. “She cried and was like, ‘My daddy can’t send me a birthday card,’" Tate said. “She was like, ‘Momma, my Christmas ain’t going to be the same.’”

Nearly every prison system in the country has seen infection rates significantly higher than the communities around them. In facilities run by the federal Bureau of Prisons, one of every five prisoners has had coronavirus. Twenty-four state prison systems have had even higher rates.

Prison workers have also been disproportionately affected. In North Dakota, four of every five prison staff has gotten coronavirus. Nationwide, it’s one in five.

Not all states release how many prisoners they’ve tested, but states that test prisoners broadly and regularly may appear to have higher case rates than states that don’t.

Infection rates as of Tuesday were calculated by the AP and The Marshall Project, a nonprofit news organization covering the criminal justice system, based on data collected weekly in prisons since March. Infection and mortality rates may be even higher, since nearly every prison system has significantly fewer prisoners today than when the pandemic began, so rates represent a conservative estimate based on the largest known population.

Yet, as vaccine campaigns get underway, there has been pushback in some states against giving the shots to people in prisons early.

“There’s no way it’s going to go to prisoners ... before it goes to the people who haven’t committed any crime,” Colorado Gov. Jared Polis told reporters earlier this month after his state’s initial vaccine priority plans put prisoners before the general public.

Like more than a dozen states, Kansas’s vaccination plan does not mention prisoners or corrections staff, according to the Prison Policy Initiative, a non-partisan prison data think tank. Seven states put prisoners near the front of the line, along with others living in crowded settings like nursing homes and long-term care facilities. An additional 19 states have placed prisoners in the second phase of their vaccine rollouts.

Racial disparities in the nation’s criminal justice system compound the disproportionate toll the pandemic has taken on communities of color. Black Americans are incarcerated at five times the rate of whites. They are also disproportionately likely to be infected and hospitalized with COVID-19, and are more likely than other races to have a family member or close friend who has died of the virus.

The pandemic “increases risk for those who are already at risk,” said David J. Harris, managing director of the Charles Hamilton Houston Institute for Race and Justice at Harvard Law School.

This week, a Council on Criminal Justice task force headed by former attorneys general Alberto Gonzalez and Loretta Lynch released a report calling for scaling back prison populations, improving communication with public health departments and reporting better data.

Prison facilities are often overcrowded and poorly ventilated. Dormitory-style housing, cafeterias and open-bar cell doors make it nearly impossible to quarantine. Prison populations are sicker, on average, than the general population and health care behind bars is notoriously substandard. Nationwide, the mortality rate for COVID-19 among prisoners is 45% higher than the overall rate.

From the earliest days of the pandemic, public health experts called for widespread prison releases as the best way to curb virus spread behind bars. In October, the National Academies of Science, Medicine, and Engineering released a report urging states to empty their prisons of anyone who was medically vulnerable, nearing the end of their sentence or of low risk to public safety.

But releases have been slow and uneven. In the first three months of the pandemic, more than 10,000 federal prisoners applied for compassionate release. Wardens denied or did not respond to almost all those requests, approving only 156 — less than 2%.

A plan to thin the state prison population in New Jersey, first introduced in June, was held up in the Legislature because of inadequate funding to help those who were released. About 2,200 prisoners with less than a year left to serve were ultimately released in November, eight months after the pandemic began.

California used a similar strategy to release 11,000 people since March. But state prisons stopped accepting new prisoners from county jails at several points during the pandemic, which simply shifted the burden to the jails. According to the state corrections agency, more than 8,000 people are now waiting in California’s county jails, which are also coronavirus hot spots.

“We call that ‘screwing county,’” said John Wetzel, Pennsylvania’s secretary of corrections, whose prison system has one of the lower COVID-19 case rates in the country, with one in every seven prisoners infected. But that’s still more than three times the statewide rate.

Prison walls are porous even during a pandemic, with corrections officers and other employees traveling in and out each day.

“The interchange between communities and prisons and jails has always been there, but in the context of COVID-19 it’s never been more clear,” said Lauren Brinkley-Rubinstein, a professor of social medicine at UNC-Chapel Hill who studies incarceration and health. “We have to stop thinking about them as a place apart.”

Wetzel said Pennsylvania’s prisons have kept virus rates relatively low by widely distributing masks in mid-March — weeks before even the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began recommending them for everyday use in public — and demanding that staff and prisoners use them properly and consistently. But prisoners and advocates say prevention measures on the ground are uneven, regardless of Wetzel’s good intentions.

As the country heads into winter with virus infections on the rise, experts caution that unless COVID-19 is brought under control behind bars, the country will not get it under control in the population at large.

“If we are going to end this pandemic — bring down infection rates, bring down death rates, bring down ICU occupancy rates — we have to address infection rates in correctional facilities,” said Emily Wang, professor at Yale School of Medicine and co-author of the recent National Academies report.

“Infections and deaths are extraordinarily high. These are wards of the state, and we have to contend with it.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 389171

Reported Deaths: 4717
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin812001281
Ramsey34750613
Dakota28025245
Anoka27329272
Washington17316159
Stearns16209153
St. Louis11467172
Scott1035772
Wright1012969
Olmsted835946
Sherburne719851
Carver604528
Clay589670
Kandiyohi511752
Rice501547
Blue Earth476522
Crow Wing431449
Otter Tail397240
Chisago387724
Benton365467
Nobles343542
Winona337041
Douglas324552
Mower314323
Polk310043
McLeod288433
Morrison279036
Goodhue272637
Beltrami269832
Lyon266326
Becker254830
Itasca251729
Isanti245925
Carlton240830
Steele23839
Todd213921
Pine209410
Nicollet194130
Mille Lacs192239
Brown187026
Freeborn183816
Le Sueur182513
Cass180814
Meeker177425
Waseca160812
Roseau153912
Martin146523
Wabasha13742
Hubbard132434
Redwood123925
Renville121035
Chippewa118219
Cottonwood11659
Dodge10873
Houston10446
Wadena103810
Watonwan10045
Rock98310
Fillmore9540
Sibley9534
Aitkin94531
Kanabec86918
Pennington84712
Pipestone84718
Faribault8105
Yellow Medicine80514
Swift75014
Jackson7194
Murray7175
Pope6603
Marshall64711
Stevens6316
Clearwater61910
Wilkin5495
Lac qui Parle54111
Koochiching5088
Lake50613
Unassigned45359
Lincoln4331
Big Stone4163
Norman4028
Mahnomen3656
Grant3487
Kittson33016
Red Lake2853
Traverse1872
Lake of the Woods1401
Cook990

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 260719

Reported Deaths: 3402
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk38518385
Linn15685228
Scott13197128
Black Hawk12004200
Woodbury11629153
Johnson1047645
Dubuque10148129
Pottawattamie764183
Story756824
Dallas734160
Webster415953
Sioux413840
Cerro Gordo408555
Clinton386352
Marshall381353
Buena Vista346521
Warren340326
Muscatine336069
Des Moines332329
Plymouth317844
Wapello290589
Lee264523
Jasper261750
Jones250235
Marion241334
Henry236420
Carroll222827
Bremer215540
Crawford198116
Benton190134
Jackson169725
Washington169026
Boone168214
Tama166355
Dickinson161113
Delaware156527
Mahaska151532
Clay145510
Wright144313
Kossuth141024
Hardin135522
Hamilton135321
Buchanan134915
Page130711
Harrison129750
Clayton128531
Cedar127917
Winneshiek125316
Mills122312
Floyd121928
Fayette121114
Lyon117621
Butler117215
Calhoun11499
Poweshiek112321
Cherokee111918
Iowa107919
Hancock106822
Allamakee105618
Winnebago105427
Sac98710
Louisa98323
Chickasaw97910
Grundy97314
Union96613
Cass95938
Mitchell92720
Emmet90023
Appanoose88834
Humboldt88817
Shelby87923
Jefferson87018
Guthrie86722
Madison8548
Franklin82717
Palo Alto7722
Keokuk74318
Pocahontas6626
Montgomery65813
Ida64919
Howard64515
Greene6036
Osceola5985
Davis58515
Clarke5716
Monroe53316
Adair52616
Monona51513
Taylor5088
Unassigned4660
Worth4562
Lucas4416
Fremont4335
Van Buren42511
Decatur3883
Audubon3407
Wayne34021
Ringgold3336
Adams2192
Rochester
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 15°
Mason City
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 15°
Albert Lea
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 15°
Austin
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 19°
Charles City
Few Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 16°
Few Snow Chances Before Christmas
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 12/18

Image

Small business giveaway happening today

Image

Hospitality Minnesota makes plea to Governor Walz

${item.thumbnail.title}

Push for proposed amendment to change Minnesota education standards

Image

Legendary West Hancock wrestling coach dies

Image

Mayo basketball team ready to return to practice and take care of last season's unfinished business

Image

Aaron's Thursday Night Forecast

Image

Drive-through Shop with a Cop

Image

Congress debating new stimulus package

Image

Levisen named National High School Coach of the Year

Community Events