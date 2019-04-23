1 hurt in Rochester crash involving dump truck

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A multi-vehicle crash involving a dump truck left one person hospitalized Tuesday morning.
Authorities said a car was going west on 12th St. SE to turn left on 11th Ave. when a dump truck broadsided the car.
The driver of the car suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.
Rochester police and fire, along with Mayo Ambulance and the Minnesota State Patrol was on the scene.
