MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - One person was hurt Saturday during a single-vehicle crash in Mower County.

The Minnesota State Patrol said it happened on Highway 218 at 180th St. when a Ford F-150 driven by Douglas Boyer, 56, of Lyle, left the road.

Boyer was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital in Austin for non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash was reported at 7:24 p.m.