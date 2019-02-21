Clear
1 hospitalized after snowmobile crash on southern MN lake

One person was hospitalized after an early-morning snowmobile crash on Lake Zumbro.

Posted: Feb. 21, 2019 7:09 AM

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - One person was hospitalized after an early-morning snowmobile crash on Lake Zumbro.
Deputies say the crash happened on the Olmsted County side of the lake near the Fisherman Inn just before 1:30 a.m.
The extent of the person’s injuries are not available at this time. More information is expected to be released this morning.

We are tracking a major winter storm for the weekend.
