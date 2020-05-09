Suspects at large, 1 hospitalized after shooting Saturday in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - A shooting Saturday afternoon resulted in a 21-year-old male being hospitalized after suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said it responded to the shooting at 3:41 p.m. in the 1200 block of Gene Ave.

The victim was taken to MCHS-Albert Lea before being transported to Rochester. He was in stable condition as of Saturday night.

The suspects fled in a vehicle prior to officers arriving on the scene, and police believe they know the victim.

"This is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to public safety. If you have information related to this incident, contact the Albert Lea Police Department at 507-377-5200," police said