FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. - One person was hospitalized after a motorcycle crash early Monday on Interstate-35.

The Minnesota State Patrols said Craig Zajicek, 58, of Glencoe, was taken to St. Marys in Rochester for his injuries.

His Honda motorcycle was southbound when it collided with the cable barrier at 1:53 a.m.

Alcohol was not involved in the crash.