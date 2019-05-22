1 hospitalized after early-morning semi accident in Mower County

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - A 62-year-old man was hurt early Wednesday morning when a semi failed to negotiate a turn, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Frank Springer, of Owatonna, was injured in the 1-vehicle crash at 2:36 a.m. on Highway 56 in Windom Township.
Authorities said the tractor came to rest upright and the trailer turned on its side.
Springer was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester.
The Minnesota State Patrol, the Mower County Sheriff’s Office and Mayo Ambulance were all on scene.
