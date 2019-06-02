1 hospitalized after crash on Interstate-35 in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Iowa - One man was injured during a one-vehicle crash on Interstate-35 on Saturday.
Donald Poore, 70, of Webster City, was near mile marker 170 when he lost control of his vehicle, struck the cable barriers until it struck the bridge pier and came to a stop, the Iowa State Patrol said.
Poore was taken to MercyOne in Mason City for his injuries.
The accident occurred at 2:54 p.m.
