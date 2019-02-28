1 hospitalized after Wednesday rollover crash in Freeborn Co.

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. - A rollover crash Wednesday on a snowy and icy I-35 left one person hospitalized after a rollover crash.

Authorities say a Chevy Express, driven by 76-year-old Roger Ruisenga, of Blue Earth was southbound when he lost control of the vehicle before it hit guardrails and rolled over.

A passenger, 71-year-old Sandra Huisenga, also of Blue Earth, was taken to MCHS Albert Lea for non-life threatening injuries. Two other passengers in the vehicle were not hurt.