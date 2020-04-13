Clear
1 hospitalized after Dodge County mobile home fire

The family initially indicated a cigarette might have started the fire.

Posted: Apr 13, 2020 9:00 AM

DODGE COUNTY, Minn. - One person was hospitalized after a mobile home fire Sunday night in Dodge Center.

The sheriff’s office said it received a 911 call at 9:40 p.m. after a report of a fire at lot No. 49 at the Valley View Trailer Court.

Authorities said flames were observed coming out of windows and the door of the residence.

Jackie Odell, 65, and his wife, Debra, were found outside the residence.

Jackie Odell was taken by ambulance and was later transported to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester. His condition as of Monday morning was not known, the sheriff’s office said.

