DODGE COUNTY, Minn. - One person was hospitalized after a mobile home fire Sunday night in Dodge Center.
The sheriff’s office said it received a 911 call at 9:40 p.m. after a report of a fire at lot No. 49 at the Valley View Trailer Court.
Authorities said flames were observed coming out of windows and the door of the residence.
Jackie Odell, 65, and his wife, Debra, were found outside the residence.
Jackie Odell was taken by ambulance and was later transported to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester. His condition as of Monday morning was not known, the sheriff’s office said.
The family initially indicated a cigarette might have started the fire.
Related Content
- 1 hospitalized after Dodge County mobile home fire
- Fire destroys rural Dodge County home
- UPDATE: Garage fire in rural Dodge County
- Mattress fire in Rochester mobile home
- Mobile home fire in Clear Lake
- Dodge County crash sends man to the hospital
- Rollover crash in Dodge County
- Semi crashes in Dodge County
- Fatal crash in Dodge County
- Mower County mobile home fire results in death of dog
Scroll for more content...