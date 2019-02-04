1 hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash Monday involving a semi in Freeborn Co.

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. - A vehicle rollover that involved three vehicles, including a semi, left one person hospitalized Monday morning.

A 2004 Dodge Dakota, driven by 56-year-old Alfin Winthrow, of Mankota, was southbound on Highway 13 when it spun out and was partially on the shoulder and partially in the ditch.

A 2015 Chevy Trax, driven by 55-year-old Teresa Shawback, of Manchester, Minnesota, slowed before she was rear-ended by a semi driven by 44-year-old Klare Doggett, of Coal City, Illinois.

The trailer of the semi swung around and struck the Dakota, which caused it to roll.

Winthrow was take to the Albert Lea hospital for non-life threatening injuries.