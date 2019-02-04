Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

1 hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash Monday involving a semi in Freeborn Co.

A vehicle rollover that involved three vehicles, including a semi, left one person hospitalized Monday morning.

Posted: Feb. 4, 2019 10:55 AM

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. - A vehicle rollover that involved three vehicles, including a semi, left one person hospitalized Monday morning.
A 2004 Dodge Dakota, driven by 56-year-old Alfin Winthrow, of Mankota, was southbound on Highway 13 when it spun out and was partially on the shoulder and partially in the ditch.
A 2015 Chevy Trax, driven by 55-year-old Teresa Shawback, of Manchester, Minnesota, slowed before she was rear-ended by a semi driven by 44-year-old Klare Doggett, of Coal City, Illinois.
The trailer of the semi swung around and struck the Dakota, which caused it to roll.
Winthrow was take to the Albert Lea hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
11° wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: -9°
Albert Lea
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: -11°
Austin
Overcast
12° wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: -4°
Charles City
Overcast
11° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: -9°
Rochester
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: -4°
Tracking a wintry mix and falling temperatures.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Back the blue

Image

Tracking an Icy Monday Commute

Image

Border Sojourn

Image

Curling Club of Rochester hosts outdoor Bonspiel

Image

Bill to reverse city and county firework ordinances

Image

Sober celebration

Image

Mobility hubs going to the committee

Image

Federal employees file lawsuit

Image

RPS survey out this week

Image

Getting home safe after big game

Community Events