1 hospitalized, 1 facing OWI charge after Mitchell Co. vehicle vs. buggy crash

A buggy versus vehicle crash Friday in Mitchell County resulted in one person being hospitalized and another facing an OWI charge.

Posted: Feb 9, 2020 12:32 PM

MITCHELL COUNTY, Iowa - A buggy versus vehicle crash Friday in Mitchell County resulted in one person being hospitalized and another facing an OWI charge.

The Iowa State Patrol said the crash happened at 6:12 p.m. at 450th St. and Walnut when a 1997 Jeep driven by Ronald Mayer, 67, of Riceville, crashed into a buggy.

The occupant of the buggy, Christian Bontreger, of Riceville, was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital.

Mayer was arrested for OWI. Both vehicles ended up in the ditch.

 

