1 firefighter with minor injuries after battling Charles City house fire

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - One firefighter suffered minor injuries during a house fire Wednesday night.

The Charles City Fire Department responded to a 911 call of a fire in the 200 block of Kelly St. at 9:30 p.m.

"Upon arrival, it was noted that there was smoke coming from the eaves of the home, as well as fire seen in a room on the second story of the residence. There were no occupants of the home inside when firefighters arrived. Firefighters initiated an offensive attack of the fire, and were able to extinguish the fire within 15 minutes of arrival. The CCFD responded with 18 Firefighters, one Engine, one Aerial, and two Command vehicles," fire officials said. "Fire damage was mostly contained to a single room and its contents, where there was major fire and smoke damage, and minimal water damage."

One firefighter suffered a minor injury but refused treatment at the scene.

The home is owned by Michael Vanderslice, according to the Floyd County Assessors GIS website.