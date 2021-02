ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 20-year-old man could face charges after a crash early Friday that left one person hospitalized.

Damion Overturff, of Rochester, was driving north on 13th Ave. just after 1 a.m. when he hit an unoccupied 2007 GMC Sierra.

The parked vehicle was pushed into a tree and was damaged.

A passenger on Overturff's vehicle, an 18-year-old female, thought she went unconscious and had pain in her neck and back. She was taken to St. Marys.

Overturff was arrested on suspicion of DUI.