OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - One person had to be extricated after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at 3:20 p.m. at College View Rd. and 50th Ave. NE.

Jesse Southwick, 42, of Rochester, was going eastbound and collided with a vehicle driven by 48-year-old Lance Wadum.

Wadum had to be extricated from his vehicle and he was taken to St. Marys Hospital.

Southwick was cited for failure to yield and no proof of insurance.