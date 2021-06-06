Community members react to Austin fatal shooting: 'It's kind of a shock'

AUSTIN, Minn. - One person died and others were injured Saturday in an early-morning shooting.

The Austin Police Department said the shooting occurred at 1:10 a.m. in the 100 block of 12th St. NE.

A male victim was located with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

"It's kind of a shock because we live in a pretty good neighborhood but it's definitely an eye-opener for what can happen in the community," said Danielle Goulet, who lives nearby.

Other residents like Jeff Dahn are not surprised by the shooting but hope it doesn't happen again.

"I've lived here for 20 years. There have been various instances throughout the neighborhood but nothing like this. It's just not right," Dahn tells KIMT News 3.

"Officers further learned of others who were injured during the shooting. Austin police contacted the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) and BCA agents and crime scene personnel responded to assist at the scene. Based on evidence and witness interviews the police believe this was a targeted incident and that there is no ongoing threat to public safety," police said.