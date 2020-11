ROCHESTER, Minn. - One person is dead following a single-vehicle accident Monday evening.

Rochester Police Department said the crash happened around 6:47p.m. in the 5100 block of West Circle Drive. Initially the call came in as a single vehicle accident, with one car in the ditch. When authorities arrived they found a deceased male. At this time it appears the cause was a medical issue, but the exact cause won't be known until the medical examiner's autopsy is complete.