1 dead following officer-invovled shooting in Iowa

CENTERVILLE, Iowa - One person was killed during an officer-involved shooting Sunday in southern Iowa.

It happened two Centerville police officers and an Appanoose County deputy responded to a domestic assault.

No law enforcement officers were injured.

"As is standard practice, the involved law enforcement officers have been placed on critical incident leave," the Iowa DCI said. "At the request of Appanoose County Sheriff Gary Anderson and Centerville Police Chief Tom Demry, the Division of Criminal Investigation is conducting an independent investigation into this shooting. All investigative findings will be forwarded to the Appanoose County Attorney’s Office and the Iowa Office of the Attorney General."