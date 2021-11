CHICKASAW COUNTY, Iowa - A 70-year-old was killed Monday in a one-vehicle crash in Chickasaw County.

The Iowa State Patrol said Steven Demaray, of New Hampton, died in the crash just before 9 a.m. at Highway 63 and 270th St. south of New Hampton.

Authorities said the vehicle was southbound when it left the roadway and struck a concert overpass support pier head-on.