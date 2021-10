WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - A 21-year-old man has died after a crash early Saturday morning in Worth County.

The Iowa State Patrol said it happened in the northbound lane of I-35 at the 218 mile marker.

Tristen Brevik, 21, of Hanover, Minnesota, died in the crash. The vehicle he was driving left the roadway and struck a parked semi that was on the shoulder.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.