1 dead after weekend UTV crash in Freeborn County

WELLS, Minn. - One person was killed over the weekend following a UTV crash Saturday in rural Freeborn County.

Derek Lindely, 30, of Mankato, died following the crash at 29975 632nd Ave. after the UTV crashed and ejected Lindely, who was the driver.

Lindely was trapped under the machine and died despite life-saving measures being attempted.

A passenger of the vehicle, 25-year-old Megan Lindely, of Mankato, was not injured.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Freeborn Ambulance, Alden Fire Department, North Air Care Air Ambulance, and Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office Chaplain.