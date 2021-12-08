1 dead after officer-involved shooting Wednesday morning in northern Iowa

IOWA FALLS, Iowa - One person died Wednesday morning following an officer-involved shooting.

The Iowa DCI said authorities were contacted at 7:03 a.m. after a report that a female was being stalked by a man.

Officer responded to the area of Siloam Ave. and River St. in Iowa Falls and witnessed the male strike the female's vehicle with his vehicle.

Officers ordered the male out of the vehicle, and he refused and displayed a shotgun. Officers were able to get the female to safety.

The man continued to refuse commands and attempted to flee the scene when he was shot by officers. The man, whose name has not been released, died of his injuries.

"This incident remains under investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. Names of the subjects involved will be released pending notification of family members," the DCI said. "Upon completion of the investigation, the results will be forwarded to the Hardin County Attorney’s Office for review."