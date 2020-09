KASSON, Minn. - A man wanted for an alleged sexual assault was involved in a fatal crash Wednesday near Kasson.

Authorities said they were on the lookout for the man, who died in the crash, when he was involved in a head-on crash.

No condition was available for the occupants of the other vehicle.

The crash happened on Mantorville Ave. near Kasson.

Officials from Olmsted County, Dodge County and the Minnesota State Patrol responded to the scene.