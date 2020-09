CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - One person was killed Saturday during a crash in rural Cerro Gordo County.

The Iowa State Patrol said a 1980 Corvette was traveling northbound on Balsam Ave., passed other traffic and lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle entered the west ditched and rolled.

The Iowa State Patrol was assisted by the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office, the DNR, Mason City Fire, Hanlontown Fire.

The crash happened just south of B14 on Balsam Ave.

No names have been released.