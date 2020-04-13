Clear
1 dead after car-tow truck crash in southeastern Minnesota

Roads were covered with snow and ice at the time of the crash.

Posted: Apr 13, 2020 6:47 AM
Updated: Apr 13, 2020 6:48 AM

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 32-year-old man was killed Sunday in a two-vehicle collision involving a tow truck.

The Minnesota State Patrol said Dane Christenson, 32, of St. Charles, was driving a 2011 Chevy Cruze when it collided with a 2017 Ford F-650.

The crash happened at 5:25 p.m. on Highway 52 and 36th Ave. SE in Marion Township.

The driver of the Ford F-650, Cody Hou, 23, of Eyota, was not injured.

 

