1 dead after car-tow truck crash in southeastern Minnesota

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 32-year-old man was killed Sunday in a two-vehicle collision involving a tow truck.
The Minnesota State Patrol said Dane Christenson, 32, of St. Charles, was driving a 2011 Chevy Cruze when it collided with a 2017 Ford F-650.
The crash happened at 5:25 p.m. on Highway 52 and 36th Ave. SE in Marion Township.
Roads were covered with snow and ice at the time of the crash.
The driver of the Ford F-650, Cody Hou, 23, of Eyota, was not injured.
