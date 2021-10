EMMET COUNTY, Iowa - A 20-year-old man whose body was found on a rural Emmet County roadway has been identified while two teenagers have been arrested for his death.

The Emmet County Sheriff's Office said David McDowell, 20, of Estherville, was found last Saturday.

On Thursday, two search warrants were executed simultaneously and resulted in the arrest of Connor Udhe, 19, of Estherville, and CeJay Van Der Wilt, 18, of Rockwell City.