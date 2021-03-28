1 dead, 1 missing after accident involving Iowa State Crew Club

HAMILTON COUNTY, Iowa - One person was found dead and another remains missing after a boating accident Sunday that involved the Iowa State Crew Club.
Five students were involved and three were rescued, officials said.
The accident happened at Little Wall Lake.
CBS affiliate KCCI has more information here.
The Hamilton County Sheriff called some of the residents near the lake "heroes" for their quick response to the Iowa State students' boat capsizing. https://bit.ly/3cuLQn2
Posted by KCCI on Sunday, March 28, 2021