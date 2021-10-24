1 dead, 1 injured after UTV crash in Freeborn County

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. - One person has died and another was injured following a UTV rollover crash late Saturday night in Freeborn County.

The sheriff's office said it happened at 11:07 p.m. in the area of 180th St. and 780th Ave.

The driver, Steven Reese, 65, of rural Austin, later died from his injuries. A passenger, Elgene Van Dyk, 70, of rural Austin, was injured and was taken o Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Albert Lea. Reese and Van Dyk were married, the sheriff's office said.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Mayo Ambulance, and the Albert Lea Fire Department.