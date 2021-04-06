1 dead, 1 injured after ATV accident in Winnebago County

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Iowa - One person was killed and another was injured after an ATV accident Monday night west of Forest City.

The Iowa State Patrol said John Eugene West 49, of Forest City, was killed in the crash while Terence Jacob West, 23, of Forest City, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken by Mercy Air to Mason City.

Authorities said the ATV was traveling through a field when it went off a terrace and began to roll.

The crash happened at 340th St. and 160th Ave. at around 10:09 p.m.